Seaview Apartments for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
5
Martorell
4
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
€1,58M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
€3,60M
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
€1,29M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
€2,58M
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
€4,25M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…
€2,90M

Property types in Barcelona

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
