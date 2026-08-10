Seaview Apartments for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barcelona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

;
Badalona
12
Cubelles
5
Gava
4
Sitges
3
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Badalona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Badalona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
Modern Design Seafront Apartments in El Gorg Badalona The residential complex is situated in…
$637,590
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,14M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$1,38M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,06M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$1,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 3
Apartments Close to the Sea, Barcelona, Passeig de Colom Perfectly set on Passeig de Colom, …
$2,64M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$6,49M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cubelles, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,16M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 9/27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$2,92M
Leave a request

Property types in Barcelona

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go