Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Bajo Guadalentin
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Alhama de Murcia
19
Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
$227,883
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$317,055
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alhama County gol…
$173,290
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$267,515
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
$381,457
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$207,968
Leave a request

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go