Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Bajo Guadalentin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Alhama de Murcia
27
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
$212,529
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
$187,449
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Bajo Guadalentin

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go