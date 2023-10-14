Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almeria
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
6
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
€379,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Country houses in the Mediterranean style with the private te…
€390,000

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir