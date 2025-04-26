Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Almeria, Spain

16 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
$267,020
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 249 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$897,412
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 241 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$865,163
2 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
$217,480
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy th…
$398,828
3 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
$321,018
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
$413,282
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Country houses in the Mediterranean style with the private te…
$386,411
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy th…
$465,473
2 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
$219,957
3 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
$291,294
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
$424,186
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 333 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$871,018
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the coast of Almería, in the exclusive Macenas Mediter…
$1,05M
2 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
$213,021
