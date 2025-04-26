Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Almeria
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Almeria, Spain

Vera
8
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 249 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$897,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 241 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$865,163
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
$291,294
Leave a request
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 333 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the Almeria coast, in the exclusive Macenas Mediterran…
$871,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the coast of Almería, in the exclusive Macenas Mediter…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bedroom house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
$213,021
Leave a request

Property types in Almeria

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go