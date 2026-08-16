Pool Houses for sale in Alicante, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Alicante, Spain

;
villas
16
townhouses
12
duplexes
3
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15 properties total found
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,18M
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,30M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in Vistahermosa. Casamayor Real Estate presents you wi…
$1,33M
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TekceTekce
House in Alicante, Spain
House
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Exclusive Villa in Calpe, Alicante with Private Pool and Prime Location This luxury villa i…
$1,16M
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 204 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,32M
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
--- Our all-inclusive service offer: - Expertise and experiences in new-build properties …
Price on request
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 224 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
$1,16M
Leave a request

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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