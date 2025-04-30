Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Alicante, Spain

9 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Semidetached villa in one of the most exclusive urbanizations in Cabo de las Huertas with wi…
$974,561
Leave a request
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent chalet for sale in Vistahermosa. Real Estate Casamayor presents …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Exquisite Three Bedroom Villa in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your luxurious haven in Alica…
$397,251
Leave a request
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that rises on the very rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront wi…
$7,44M
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 250 m²
Casamayor presents this modern chalet in the front line of Alicante Golf, located in a priva…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 154 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers this magnificent family home within the exclusive Verdemar - Mi…
$590,059
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
$1,84M
Leave a request

