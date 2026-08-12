Shops for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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  3. Alacant Alicante
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

;
сommercial properties
180
restaurants
3
hotels
16
offices
11
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2 properties total found
Shop 246 m² in Altea, Spain
Shop 246 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 246 m²
Spacious Commercial Property in Downtown Altea, Alicante On the famous Costa Blanca of Spain…
$2,10M
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Shop 507 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Shop 507 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 507 m²
Large 507 sqm Commercial Property Near Beach in Torrevieja Alicante The commercial property …
$2,31M
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