Cottage village Vuoksaari

A plot in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river ________________.
Location: Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CAD Near "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and even a trout farm. In addition, the village of Losevo is located on the road.
Natural environment: → River Vuoksa-Wirth and Vuoksa → Many lakes: Balakhanovskoye, Sukhodolskoe, Vuoksa
Communications and Infrastructure of the Village → Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861) Roads with asphalt crumb pavement → Water disposal and primary fire extinguishing system → Entrance group and guest parking → Form of management - TSN
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT.
Possible Online Presentation Site 98. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0502002:485
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
