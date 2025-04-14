  1. Realting.com
  Russia
  Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie
  Cottage village Vuoksaari

from
$18,769
;
6
ID: 26059
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5031
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Käkisalmi District
  • City
    Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

A plot in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river
________________.

Location:
Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CAD
Near "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement.
There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and even a trout farm.
In addition, the village of Losevo is located on the road.

Natural environment:
→ River Vuoksa-Wirth and Vuoksa
→ Many lakes: Balakhanovskoye, Sukhodolskoe, Vuoksa

Communications and Infrastructure of the Village
→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)
Roads with asphalt crumb pavement
→ Water disposal and primary fire extinguishing system
→ Entrance group and guest parking
→ Form of management - TSN

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

Possible online presentation of the site No96. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0502002:487

Location on the map

Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

