  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Vuoksaari

Cottage village Vuoksaari

Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,886
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26066
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5038
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Käkisalmi District
  • City
    Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
A plot in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river
________________.

Location:
Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CAD
Near "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement.
There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and even a trout farm.
In addition, the village of Losevo is located on the road.

Natural environment:
→ River Vuoksa-Wirth and Vuoksa
→ Many lakes: Balakhanovskoye, Sukhodolskoe, Vuoksa

Communications and Infrastructure of the Village
→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)
Roads with asphalt crumb pavement
→ Water disposal and primary fire extinguishing system
→ Entrance group and guest parking
→ Form of management - TSN

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

Possible Online Presentation Site 103. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0502002:478

Location on the map

Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$252,688
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$84,445
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$31,299
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,167
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,817
You are viewing
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,886
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$195,798
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,435
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,080
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications