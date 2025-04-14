Apart hotel AZIMUT Plus Residence

The residential complex is a building with a height of 20 floors.

The walls are decorated with a modern hinged ventilated facade.

The halls and lobbies have been decorated with designer finishes and high-speed elevators have been installed.

The project offers a variety of planning solutions: studio apartments and studio apartments with an area from 27 sq.m to 76.6 sq. m are available. They are available for rent with high-quality finishes, panoramic windows and a ceiling height of 3m.

Some apartments have sea and mountain views.

The gated protected area of the residential complex has recreational facilities, a heated swimming pool, a SPA, a medical and beauty center. There is also a flagship restaurant, a coworking area and a 600-seat congress hall on site.

Our own management company handles all issues. Parking is provided for car owners.

The project is located in the very center of Sochi, where there is all the necessary infrastructure. Cafes, restaurants, kindergartens, schools, medical institutions, boulevards, beauty salons are within walking distance.

With upholstered furniture "AZIMUT Plus Residence" Floor: in all rooms, with the exception of bathrooms, laminate, or carpet, or quartz vinyl tile, or parquet board, plastic or MDF skirting board with plastic coating, one shade of flooring is used in rooms of the same SLC; — porcelain stoneware (loggia) – Keramamarazzi; — carpet – Balsan, Balta; — Balcony - porcelain stoneware (loggia) - Keramamarazzi or Ecodecking decking; — Bathroom - ceramic tiles combined with the color (shade) of tiles on the walls of the bathroom; — ceramic tile – Keramamarazziomer. Ceiling: in all rooms, with the exception of bathrooms, white "fur coat" is sprayed without coloring, or putty and painting with matt white water-dispersion paint - Tikkurila, Alpina; ceilings GKL, GVL materials Knauf; — bathrooms - moisture-resistant hot water heater Knauf materials, painted with moisture-resistant Tikkurila, Alpina paint, or rack-and-pinion suspended ceiling with built-in lighting lamps. Walls: in all rooms, with the exception of bathrooms — painting with water-soluble matte dispersion paint in light tones or pasting with plain wallpaper in light tones, decorative plaster; Decorative plaster - San Marco (Italy), Alpina; water–soluble paint - Tikkurila; stucco - Orac or Europlast; — in the bathrooms: — ceramic tiles – Keramamarazzi; — Wall decor – Keramamarazzi. Electrics: Central air conditioning system - two monoblock chillers (made in Italy) on the roof, fire detection (smoke detectors), - telephone, - multichannel alarm system , - forced ventilation system, - natural exhaust system from the SU, - individual air conditioning system (split), - central air conditioning system CHILLER FAN COIL unit (if applicable for a specific room), - Hot water, HVAC, heating, - electrics, - wired IPTV. Plumbing: radiators Other: All furnishing of the room is carried out on the basis of the Equipment Agreement.

This agreement provides for the equipment according to the design solution.

The sea can be reached in 15 minutes on foot.

Departure to conclude a purchase and sale Agreement in Sochi is possible!