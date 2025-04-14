  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Doma v Kavgolovskih Holmah

Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
$303,122
03/12/2024
$303,122
19/09/2024
$345,188
12
ID: 22040
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3010
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Cottage village "Kavgolovsky Hills" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of LO. It is pleasant to walk along forest paths to clean water bodies and relax on the sandy beaches of Kavgolovsky Lake. This is a place for a comfortable and rich life in nature without interruption from work in the city.

In a picturesque and secluded place is a block of 10 houses from the project Negorod. The houses are made of ceramic brick. Each house is located on the site according to the principles of insolation, and together they represent a complete ensemble that harmoniously fits into the landscape of the whole village.
The cost of each plot with a house already includes the necessary set of communications and infrastructure: underground electricity with a capacity of 15 kW, centralized water and gas supply, a landscaped and fenced plot with space for parking 2-3 cars Site No95. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0154001:925

Location on the map

Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

