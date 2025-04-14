Cottage village Doma v Kavgolovskih Holmah

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Cottage village "Kavgolovsky Hills" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of LO. It is pleasant to walk along forest paths to clean water bodies and relax on the sandy beaches of Kavgolovsky Lake. This is a place for a comfortable and rich life in nature without interruption from work in the city.
In a picturesque and secluded place is a block of 10 houses from the project Negorod. The houses are made of ceramic brick. Each house is located on the site according to the principles of insolation, and together they represent a complete ensemble that harmoniously fits into the landscape of the whole village. The cost of each plot with a house already includes the necessary set of communications and infrastructure: underground electricity with a capacity of 15 kW, centralized water and gas supply, a landscaped and fenced plot with space for parking 2-3 cars Site No95. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0154001:925
Location on the map
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…