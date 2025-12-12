  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Moscow, Russia

apartments
27
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Club house ZK The LAKE
Club house ZK The LAKE
Club house ZK The LAKE
Club house ZK The LAKE
Club house ZK The LAKE
Show all Club house ZK The LAKE
Club house ZK The LAKE
Moscow, Russia
from
$476,469
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 16
Area 55–122 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Location of the complex: The LAKE Club House, located in Kapustinsky Park by the pond, will interest connoisseurs of silence and privacy, but with the opportunity to stay in the center of events. From the sleepless highways of the metropolis, The LAKE is protected by neighboring neighborhood…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
54.6 – 71.1
466,049 – 513,619
Apartment 3 rooms
65.6 – 83.7
491,216 – 707,402
Apartment 5 rooms
121.8
895,532
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go