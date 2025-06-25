  1. Realting.com
  Греция
  Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  Жилой комплекс AURA RESIDENCE

Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Греция
Цена по запросу
5
ID: 32677
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 22.10.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Греция
  • Область / штат
    Аттика
  • Район
    периферия Аттика
  • Город
    Municipality of Agios Dimitrios

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Кирпичный
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2026
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    5

О комплексе

Project Overview

  • The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units.

  • It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents.

  • Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options.

  • Located in Agios Dimitrios, just a 10‑minute drive to the sea and around a 9‑minute drive to the metro, providing a convenient blend of suburban calm and city connectivity.

What Makes It Special

  • Developed by Limar Homes, the project reflects the company’s commitment to elevating the Greek skyline and enhancing living standards through design‑driven developments.

  • Its size (19 units) positions it as an intimate, premium development rather than a large‑scale block—appealing to buyers seeking something distinctive.

  • With parking included, it addresses a common challenge in Athens’ suburbs: vehicle access and storage.

  • The 35–65 m² size range is suitable for singles, couples, investors (e.g., for rental or Golden Visa‑eligible purchases) or compact‑living enthusiasts.

  • Excellent location benefits: proximity to the sea (10 min) supports lifestyle quality; metro access (9 min) supports commuting and connectivity.

Местонахождение на карте

Образование
Здравоохранение

