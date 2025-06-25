Жилой комплекс AURA RESIDENCE

Project Overview

Located in Agios Dimitrios, just a 10‑minute drive to the sea and around a 9‑minute drive to the metro , providing a convenient blend of suburban calm and city connectivity.

Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m² , offering compact and comfortable living options.

It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents.

The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units .

What Makes It Special

Developed by Limar Homes, the project reflects the company’s commitment to elevating the Greek skyline and enhancing living standards through design‑driven developments.

Its size (19 units) positions it as an intimate, premium development rather than a large‑scale block—appealing to buyers seeking something distinctive.

With parking included, it addresses a common challenge in Athens’ suburbs: vehicle access and storage.

The 35–65 m² size range is suitable for singles, couples, investors (e.g., for rental or Golden Visa‑eligible purchases) or compact‑living enthusiasts.