Ukraine. Frequently asked Questions
- Marriage with a citizen of Ukraine;
- Family reunification;
- Territorial origin;
- Guardianship over citizens of Ukraine;
- Education;
- Employment;
- Entrepreneurship;
- Other grounds.
- A copy of an ID;
- Family information;
- Proof of current residence;
- A copy of a marriage certificate;
- A certificate of no criminal record;
- A medical certificate of no alcohol and drug addiction.
The remaining requirements depend on the grounds on which the foreigner plans to obtain a residence permit.
The pendency of an application period usually does not exceed 15 business days. During this time, migration service employees check all submitted documents, find information about the applicant in the database, and then make a decision on issuing a residence permit.
The law defines the following grounds for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship:
- birth;
- territorial origin;
- naturalization;
- restoration of citizenship;
- adoption;
- other grounds regulated by law.
No. The general law of Ukraine does not impose any restrictions on the purchase of the residential and commercial real estate by foreigners.
- Passport;
- Translation of the foreign passport which you be notarized in Ukraine;
- Identification code;
- Letter of spouse’s consent.
The list of other documents depends on the type of real estate, the form of ownership, the purpose of the object, and so on.
The buyer will need to pay:
- realtor’s remuneration (1-6% of the property value);
- notary services (% of the property value + additional payment for the certification of the contract and the formation of extracts from various registers);
- taxes and fees.