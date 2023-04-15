UAE
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 81,297
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 114,133
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
411 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 949,376
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
227 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
112 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 264,500
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
134 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
134 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
3 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 134,900
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
151 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 157,000
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
5 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
222 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 215,300
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
Duplex 5 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
254 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 416,200
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
4 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 191,900
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
2 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 142,500
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
3 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 166,400
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
5 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 326,000
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
Duplex 4 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
166 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 175,100
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
229 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
152 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
103 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
4 room apartment
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 217,100
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
3 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 126,071
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
123 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 91,689
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
2 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,342
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 192,963
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
176 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 180,170
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
