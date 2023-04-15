Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kepez

Residential properties for sale in Kepez, Turkey

51 property total found
4 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 340,800
Elite apartment 3 + 1 with a large terrace in a unique new complex with a view to nature and…
3 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,200
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 106,400
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
3 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with a spacious well-kept unit in excellent condition. A serene neighborhood ne…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
Price on request
Move today into brand new constructed homes nestled in a family-friendly neighborhood with e…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
Price on request
Prices of apartments for sale in Antalya are increasing day by day.  If you want to invest i…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
Price on request
Apartments for sale in Kepez offer you a great investment opportunity!  Do not miss this opp…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
Price on request
Say hello to your brand new constructed homes coveted in a tranquil location with close prox…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
Price on request
Do you know how it feels when you open a new book for the first time or when buying a new ca…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Kepez is an unmissable opportunity for financial investment. It is in your…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
Price on request
Make an investment to guarantee your future with an apartment for sale in Antalya. Housing p…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
Price on request
Are you looking for an affordable and well-located home? Look no further. The apartment for …
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with a brand new unit overflowing with design and space. The apartment for sale…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
Price on request
The total area of ​​the apartment for sale in Antalya is 90 square meters. The apartment on …
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
Price on request
A turn-key home nestled in a serene neighborhood, with the amenities within walkable distanc…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
Price on request
Welcome to a well-kept home nestled in a family-friendly location famous for its calmness an…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Antalya is an opportunity not to be missed for investment. Investing in yo…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Turn-key well-kept home nestled in one of the most advantageous locations in the city, easy …
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
Price on request
Guarantee your future with an apartment for sale in Antalya !  A great investment opportunit…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
This spacious two-bedroom home has elegant architecture and blends a modern design throughou…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with a well-loved unit located in a family-friendly neighborhood perfect for ra…
4 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
Price on request
A place to call home. You have been looking for a property that features your style, locatio…
3 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
Price on request
Move into the top-floors apartment for sale in Antalya, coveted in a serene neighborhood ove…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
Price on request
Prepare yourself for a comfortable life with the apartment for sale in Antalya. This modern …
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
Price on request
Make an investment for your family with the apartment for sale in Antalya. The 60 square met…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
Price on request
Prices of apartments for sale in Antalya are increasing day by day.  If you want to invest i…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
Price on request
The total area of ​​the apartment for sale in Antalya is 95 square meters. The apartment at …
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
Price on request
Make an investment to guarantee your future with an apartment for sale in Antalya. Housing p…
1 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
Price on request
Buying a house in Kepez is an unmissable opportunity for financial investment. It is in your…
2 room apartmentin Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
In a remodeled home overflowing with space and design, look up and check the newly installed…
Realting.com
Go