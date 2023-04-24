Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

629 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 137,900
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 80,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 71 m²
€ 275,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 94,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 115,000
Villa 2 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 78 m²
€ 117,900
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 149,900
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Bungalow 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Bungalow 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 153 m²
€ 350,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 220,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 275,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 225,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 449,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 249,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 245,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 300,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 112,000
