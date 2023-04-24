Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

UAE
629 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 137,900
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
48 m²
€ 80,000
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
71 m²
€ 275,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 94,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 115,000
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
78 m²
€ 117,900
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
65 m²
€ 149,900
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
153 m²
€ 350,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
63 m²
€ 220,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 275,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 225,000
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 449,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
67 m²
€ 249,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
€ 245,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 300,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
€ 112,000
