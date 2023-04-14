Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Granadilla de Abona
3
Santiago del Teide
3
Adeje
2
San Miguel de Abona
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 473,500
High quality, spacious penthouse for sale in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 497,000
For sale there is a high-quality spacious penthouse in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar comp…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 460,000
Spacious and bright penthouse for sale in a picturesque area of the southwestern coast of Te…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 269,000
A spacious penthouse for sale in the tourist area, in the Sotavento residential complex in s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 315,000
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 169,000
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 289,000
On sale is a bungalow located in the San Eugenio zone on Finlandia Street. The bungalow c…
Penthousein Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
61 m²
€ 205,000
Cozy penthouse for sale in a tourist town in southern Tenerife, a few meters from La Tejita …
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
60 m²
€ 230,000
A beautiful penthouse for sale on the southern coast of Tenerife is a few meters from the be…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
365 m²
€ 950,000
Stunning penthouse on the first line of the beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, located in a p…

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir