Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Marbella, Spain
22 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
347 m²
€ 1,010,000
Prices from 465.000 € Modern apartments, in tropical gardens around 13,000 m2, have a swim…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
205 m²
€ 1,795,000
Apartments and penthouses From 995,000 euros to 1 795,000 euros Construction work will be c…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 790,000
Unique OPPORTUNITY!!! KILL THAT THIS BEST DOUBLE PENTHAUS WITH 3 SPALKS IN ALL NEWS ANDALS !…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
214 m²
€ 1,327,000
An impressive planned community of spacious apartments, penthouses and townhouses located in…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
322 m²
€ 2,995,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 435,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
178 m²
€ 465,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 399,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
342 m²
€ 810,000
UNIQUE DOUBLE - PENTHAUS with Panorama VID ON THE SEA AND HORDS IN NUEVA ANDALUCHY, MARBEL! …
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
1 102 m²
€ 5,900,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 280,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
263 m²
€ 1,240,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
263 m²
€ 1,595,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 699,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 3,250,000
DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS. In Marbella, on the slopes of La Concha and the N…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,875,000
PENTHOUSE DUPLEX WITH SEA VIEWThe duplex penthouses represent the very pinnacle of luxury li…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 660,000
Penthouse for sale. Furnished
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,900,000
Wonderful luxury apartment, spacious and with luxury qualities in the middle of the Golden M…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 990,000
Magnificent penthouse in Rio Real, spacious and bright. With 3 bedrooms en suite, living roo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,095,000
Newly built homes that are located in the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, near the prestigi…
