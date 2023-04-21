Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Marbella, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 347 m²
€ 1,010,000
Prices from 465.000 € Modern apartments, in tropical gardens around 13,000 m2, have a swim…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 1,795,000
Apartments and penthouses From 995,000 euros to 1 795,000 euros Construction work will be c…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 790,000
Unique OPPORTUNITY!!! KILL THAT THIS BEST DOUBLE PENTHAUS WITH 3 SPALKS IN ALL NEWS ANDALS !…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 214 m²
€ 1,327,000
An impressive planned community of spacious apartments, penthouses and townhouses located in…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 2,995,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 435,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 178 m²
€ 465,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 128 m²
€ 399,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 342 m²
€ 810,000
UNIQUE DOUBLE - PENTHAUS with Panorama VID ON THE SEA AND HORDS IN NUEVA ANDALUCHY, MARBEL! …
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 1 102 m²
€ 5,900,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 280,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 263 m²
€ 1,240,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 263 m²
€ 1,595,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 699,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 3,250,000
DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS. In Marbella, on the slopes of La Concha and the N…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,875,000
PENTHOUSE DUPLEX WITH SEA VIEWThe duplex penthouses represent the very pinnacle of luxury li…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 660,000
Penthouse for sale. Furnished
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,900,000
Wonderful luxury apartment, spacious and with luxury qualities in the middle of the Golden M…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 990,000
Magnificent penthouse in Rio Real, spacious and bright. With 3 bedrooms en suite, living roo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,095,000
Newly built homes that are located in the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, near the prestigi…

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir