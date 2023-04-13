Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Malaga, Spain: a profitable investment for foreigners

Malaga is famous for its exquisite architecture, warm climate and wide sandy beaches, which are recognized as some of the best in Spain. Since the city is located in the southern part of the country, the tourist season lasts all year round. Many of those who come here on vacation end up moving for permanent residence, purchasing apartments in Malaga for personal use. Some investors are actively buying local apartments in order to rent them out — this type of business brings stable profits due to the constant tourist flow.

What apartments can you buy in Malaga, Spain

The local housing market allows buyers to choose from several options:

  • apartments in the old fund;
  • elite apartments in new buildings;
  • studio apartments.

When choosing a home, it is recommended to pay attention not only to its technical condition, but also to the year of construction. Thus, flats in Malaga, Spain, located in new buildings, have a much larger layout than similar objects in the old fund. Newer real estate is also characterized by additional amenities in the form of round-the-clock security and underground parking, since most of it is located on the territory of residential complexes.

Prices for apartments in Malaga

The cost of local housing is the same as in other Spanish cities on the coast. Apartments in old buildings are estimated at 1000-1300 euros per square meter. In some areas on the outskirts, you can buy apartments in Malaga, Spain at around 800 euros per square meter.

The most expensive are elite apartments in residential complexes. The price tag for them is set at around 2000-2500 euros per square meter. This cost often includes not only the living space itself, but also furniture with household appliances.

What are the advantages when buying an apartment in Malaga

Investing in local apartments is profitable for a number of reasons:

  • Malaga is distinguished by good construction quality — this applies to new and old housing;
  • when buying real estate from 500 thousand euros up, you can apply for permanent residence;
  • the cost of square meters in Spain annually rises in price by 10%, allowing them to be resold profitably after a few years.

You can buy an apartment in Malaga with cash or a mortgage. Local banking institutions are actively helping foreigners by developing profitable mortgage programs. Loan terms are 20 years with the possibility of an early repayment of the debt.

