Villas for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

42 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath 8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
Villa 9 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
Villa 5 room villain Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath 606 m²
€ 1,060,500
  Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
6 bath 1 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful restored 18th century farmhouse from exactly 1722 with 1.7 hectares of landscaped …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath 7 090 m²
€ 995,000
Fantastic luxury villa in the quiet urbanization of Vall Repòs within the municipality of Sa…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
Villa 5 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 2 318 m²
€ 1,800,000
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 2 600 m²
€ 800,000
Luxury House in Santa Cristina d’Aro Luxury villa in Santa Cristina d’Aro, specifically in t…
Villa 5 room villain Calonge, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calonge, Spain
7 bath
€ 1,770,000
Magnificent modern villa built in 2019, with the highest quality materials made in Germany a…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 550 m²
€ 955,000
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 780 m²
€ 650,000
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
Villa 5 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 950 m²
€ 1,200,000
Beautiful two-story house located in the Mas Nou urbanization in the tourist town of Playa d…
Villa 4 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 800 m²
€ 550,000
Fabulous unfinished villa in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols with views of the entire town…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,400,000
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
6 bath 2 270 m²
€ 720,000
Fabulous two-story house in the Casa Nova urbanization in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols,…

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

