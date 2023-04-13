UAE
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 420,000
Fantastic corner compartment in Finestrat with impressive views. The house is 135 m ² consis…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 210,000
The townhouse in La Nucia is distributed on three floors, on the ground floor we have a livi…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 395,000
The chalet distributed over three floors. The ground floor has a hall and a room that can be…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath
100 m²
€ 278,250
The house has access from a closed complex, and from the street you can access the garage fo…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 230,000
Townhouse with sea views is distributed on two floors. Mostly there is an entrance hall, a b…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
190 m²
€ 174,999
We enter through a small terrace, which gives access to the stairs to climb the first floor …
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
186 m²
€ 136,500
The house distributed over three floors and basement. The main floor has a hall, a bathroom …
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 197,000
Semi-detached house in Polop of 89 m2 built on a 200 m2 plot with incredible open views of t…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
94 m²
€ 281,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea vi…
3 room townhouse
Altea, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 240,000
Paired is located in a quiet area and family. The house is located on the first floor, distr…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
94 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea views.
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
263 m²
€ 440,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build residential complex of bungalows, to…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
249 m²
€ 409,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build residential complex of bungalows, to…
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
94 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea views.
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
249 m²
€ 409,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build residential complex of bungalows, townhouses and villas.
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
263 m²
€ 440,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build residential complex of bungalows, townhouses and villas.
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
94 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea views.
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
249 m²
€ 409,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build residential complex of bungalows, townhouses and villas.
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
263 m²
€ 440,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build residential complex of bungalows, townhouses and villas.
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 409,900
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 185,000
Adosado has fantastic mountain views, where you can stroll with your pets. Close to family p…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
295 m²
€ 470,000
Fantastic newly built bungalow in El Albir. Modern, bright and very comfortable. It is locat…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
175 m²
€ 357,000
Townhouse in Albir in a very quiet area, just 1 km. from the center, it is a residential are…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 189,000
Beautifully presented modernised house located in the urbanisation of Residents Park Cautiva…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 225,750
Townhouse Located in the quiet and family area, overlooking the mountain, close to the famil…
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 612,500
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
Search using the map