Townhouses in Altea, Spain

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Spacious 124 m2 semi-detached house spread over 2 floors with a large terrace and in perfect…
$435,557
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Nice town house in the heart of the old town ofAltea. The entire home has been renovated. Tw…
$302,219
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Typical Spanish town house in the village of Altea. This property has been renewed in 2006. …
$302,219
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
