Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
45
Benidorm
35
Altea
15
l Alfas del Pi
8
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
126 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 91 m² 16 Floor
€ 250,000
Beautiful penthouse with sea views 500 meters from Almadrava Bay in BenidormThe penthouse is…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 239,000
Impressive penthouse in Golf Bahia de FinestratEffective penthouse for sale in the exclusive…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 129 m² 2 Floor
€ 146,000
Penthouse for sale in La Nucía in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total area …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 165 m²
€ 898,000
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 1,407,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 173 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Penthouse for sale in Villachoyos in the Playa del moro area, located on the 3rd floor. The …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 257,250
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
€ 505,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 185 m²
€ 795,000
Apartment in front of the island of Benidorm, with three bedrooms, two rooms, independent ki…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 128 m² 12 Floor
€ 229,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in one of the best urbanizations in La Cala. It has 63 useful s…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 155 m² 6 Floor
€ 850,000
Duplex Penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 440,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 491,700
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 330,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 330,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 491,700
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 440,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 330,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 491,700
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 440,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir