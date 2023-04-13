UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
45
Benidorm
35
Altea
15
l Alfas del Pi
8
Penthouse
126 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
16 Floor
€ 250,000
Beautiful penthouse with sea views 500 meters from Almadrava Bay in BenidormThe penthouse is…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
135 m²
1 Floor
€ 239,000
Impressive penthouse in Golf Bahia de FinestratEffective penthouse for sale in the exclusive…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
2 Floor
€ 146,000
Penthouse for sale in La Nucía in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total area …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
165 m²
€ 898,000
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,407,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Penthouse for sale in Villachoyos in the Playa del moro area, located on the 3rd floor. The …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 257,250
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
€ 505,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
185 m²
€ 795,000
Apartment in front of the island of Benidorm, with three bedrooms, two rooms, independent ki…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
128 m²
12 Floor
€ 229,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in one of the best urbanizations in La Cala. It has 63 useful s…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
155 m²
6 Floor
€ 850,000
Duplex Penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 440,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 491,700
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 330,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 330,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 491,700
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 440,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 330,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT~ ~ New Build Luxury residen…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 491,700
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 440,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS~ ~ New Build luxury residentia…
