Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
38 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 159,000
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
2 bath
136 m²
€ 360,000
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
2 bath
176 m²
€ 179,000
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 255,000
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
3 bath
116 m²
€ 431,000
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 bath
150 m²
€ 795,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
4 bath
184 m²
€ 1,110,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
4 bath
184 m²
€ 1,110,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 bath
150 m²
€ 795,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
4 bath
184 m²
€ 1,110,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 bath
150 m²
€ 795,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 224,500
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
3 room townhouse
Alcalali, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 159,000
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 bath
186 m²
€ 350,000
This Bungalow has been built in 2008 and is in good condition. It is equipped with ducted ai…
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Townhouse in the city of Denia in 1 km from the sea Townhouse is located in a closed complex…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
The new townhouse in the city of Denia in 1 km from the sea. Townhouse is located in a close…
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Offer from the developer - a modern townhouse in the city of Denia in 1 km from the sea. A t…
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
1 bath
72 m²
€ 155,000
Little bungalow, located in a quiet residential area on the beach of Les Deveses in Denia. J…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alcalali, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 139,000
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
The townhouse is located in a closed urbanization with well-maintained green areas, swimmin…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
We offer the tremendous townhouse in Havei port! the Townhouse is equipped with the air c…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath
230 m²
€ 275,000
We offer you a duplex with a private garden area of 130 m2 in the charming area of Calpe. F…
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
155 m²
3 Floor
€ 285,000
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
The real estate in the faultless state and focused on the southeast with big terraces. Prop…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 330,750
If you consider this district for accommodation and there are necessary means — these …
3 room townhouse
Denia, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
The charming house on the first coastline in the district the Forest Marines. On the first …
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
174 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 339,000
A new housing estate in the city of Haveya and consisting of 15 modern townhouses with a pr…
