  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Poznań County, Poland

gmina Mosina
18
gmina Komorniki
14
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
12
gmina Kornik
9
gmina Rokietnica
8
Mosina
8
Lubon
7
gmina Suchy Las
6
4 room housein Koninko, Poland
4 room house
Koninko, Poland
117 m²
€ 204,916
3 room housein Mrowino, Poland
3 room house
Mrowino, Poland
75 m²
€ 120,146
5 room housein Lubon, Poland
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 208,152
I present for sale a single-family house with an area of utility 122.86 m2 and a plot of 563…
6 room housein Pecna, Poland
6 room house
Pecna, Poland
249 m²
€ 275,882
Offer in preparation I offer a detached house with a large developed garden for sale. The ho…
3 room housein Lusowo, Poland
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 163,933
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…
4 room housein Kiekrz, Poland
4 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
120 m²
€ 299,825
Free standing for sale up to a total area of 120m2. An undoubted advantage of the offer is a…
4 room housein Rumianek, Poland
4 room house
Rumianek, Poland
130 m²
€ 172,345
5 room housein Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
150 m²
€ 183,346
I recommend the offer of a 5-room twin located in Tarnów Podgórny, on Rolna Street. A large,…
4 room housein Borowiec, Poland
4 room house
Borowiec, Poland
90 m²
€ 131,578
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a comfortable, atmospheric terraced house. A we…
4 room housein Mosina, Poland
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
171 m²
€ 133,735
For sale a detached house in a quiet and peaceful town near Poznań. LOCATION: Radzewice ( Th…
9 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
9 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
270 m²
€ 248,056
For sale a detached house ideally suited to private doctor's / dental offices or a beauty cl…
4 room housein Mrowino, Poland
4 room house
Mrowino, Poland
90 m²
€ 172,345
For sale: a comfortable semi-detached house with an area of 90 m2, 4 rooms, plot of 251 m2 i…
5 room housein Debogora, Poland
5 room house
Debogora, Poland
328 m²
€ 213,544
I invite you to see the house in an interesting location – near the forest, and at the same …
3 room housein Dopiewo, Poland
3 room house
Dopiewo, Poland
80 m²
€ 58,024
I am pleased to present you a spacious plot of the GDPR in a forested Sierosław with an area…
4 room housein Mosina, Poland
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
104 m²
€ 86,065
In preparation. I offer for sale a house in the center of Mosina. Several dozen meters from …
4 room housein Walerianowo, Poland
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
110 m²
€ 150,775
I offer for sale half a twin for introduction by the lake in Łódź near Stęszew. The house ha…
8 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
8 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
620 m²
€ 1,054,779
A beautiful, exclusive house with an area of about 620m2 with a winter garden and swimming p…
7 room housein Baranowo, Poland
7 room house
Baranowo, Poland
305 m²
€ 429,245
5 room housein Kiekrz, Poland
5 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
121 m²
€ 157,462
I recommend the offer of a 5 – peaceful house located in Kiekrz less than 1.5 km from Lake K…
4 room housein Druzyna, Poland
4 room house
Druzyna, Poland
103 m²
€ 154,226
7 room housein Lowecin, Poland
7 room house
Lowecin, Poland
250 m²
€ 323,336
I recommend the offer to sell real estate located in Jasin at 21 Łowacińska Street, ( Swarzę…
9 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
9 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
645 m²
€ 571,392
3 room housein Lubon, Poland
3 room house
Lubon, Poland
83 m²
€ 84,123
I offer for sale a house with an area of 82.9 m2 with a plot of 300 m2 in Luboń near Poznań.…
5 room housein Mieczewo, Poland
5 room house
Mieczewo, Poland
203 m²
€ 308,453
If you are looking for a home in a quiet area, you've come to the right place! We are please…
6 room housein Mrowino, Poland
6 room house
Mrowino, Poland
224 m²
€ 297,668
N A S P R Z E D A Ż A spacious detached house at ul. Jodłowa in Rokietnica near Poznań. Plot…
5 room housein Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
188 m²
€ 280,196
Here is a house that will meet your expectations: well built and perfectly located – walk to…
4 room housein Walerianowo, Poland
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
180 m²
€ 193,915
— Open day February 19, 10-13 — — Free standing one-story house — Łódź near Stęszew — for fi…
7 room housein Msciszewo, Poland
7 room house
Msciszewo, Poland
232 m²
€ 271,784
3 room housein Plewiska, Poland
3 room house
Plewiska, Poland
140 m²
€ 172,345
Good morning, if you came across this ad, it means you are looking for your „ new place ” ho…
4 room housein Tulce, Poland
4 room house
Tulce, Poland
176 m²
€ 299,825
— Zalasewo — detached house — two-seater garage — The subject of the sale is a two-storey de…

