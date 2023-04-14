UAE
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Poznań County
Houses
Houses for sale in Poznań County, Poland
gmina Mosina
18
gmina Komorniki
14
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
12
gmina Kornik
9
gmina Rokietnica
8
Mosina
8
Lubon
7
gmina Suchy Las
6
Swarzedz
5
gmina Czerwonak
4
gmina Murowana Goslina
4
gmina Pobiedziska
4
gmina Kleszczewo
3
gmina Kostrzyn
3
gmina Dopiewo
2
gmina Buk
1
gmina Steszew
1
Puszczykowo
1
Steszew
1
4 room house
Koninko, Poland
117 m²
€ 204,916
3 room house
Mrowino, Poland
75 m²
€ 120,146
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 208,152
I present for sale a single-family house with an area of utility 122.86 m2 and a plot of 563…
6 room house
Pecna, Poland
249 m²
€ 275,882
Offer in preparation I offer a detached house with a large developed garden for sale. The ho…
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 163,933
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…
4 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
120 m²
€ 299,825
Free standing for sale up to a total area of 120m2. An undoubted advantage of the offer is a…
4 room house
Rumianek, Poland
130 m²
€ 172,345
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
150 m²
€ 183,346
I recommend the offer of a 5-room twin located in Tarnów Podgórny, on Rolna Street. A large,…
4 room house
Borowiec, Poland
90 m²
€ 131,578
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a comfortable, atmospheric terraced house. A we…
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
171 m²
€ 133,735
For sale a detached house in a quiet and peaceful town near Poznań. LOCATION: Radzewice ( Th…
9 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
270 m²
€ 248,056
For sale a detached house ideally suited to private doctor's / dental offices or a beauty cl…
4 room house
Mrowino, Poland
90 m²
€ 172,345
For sale: a comfortable semi-detached house with an area of 90 m2, 4 rooms, plot of 251 m2 i…
5 room house
Debogora, Poland
328 m²
€ 213,544
I invite you to see the house in an interesting location – near the forest, and at the same …
3 room house
Dopiewo, Poland
80 m²
€ 58,024
I am pleased to present you a spacious plot of the GDPR in a forested Sierosław with an area…
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
104 m²
€ 86,065
In preparation. I offer for sale a house in the center of Mosina. Several dozen meters from …
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
110 m²
€ 150,775
I offer for sale half a twin for introduction by the lake in Łódź near Stęszew. The house ha…
8 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
620 m²
€ 1,054,779
A beautiful, exclusive house with an area of about 620m2 with a winter garden and swimming p…
7 room house
Baranowo, Poland
305 m²
€ 429,245
5 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
121 m²
€ 157,462
I recommend the offer of a 5 – peaceful house located in Kiekrz less than 1.5 km from Lake K…
4 room house
Druzyna, Poland
103 m²
€ 154,226
7 room house
Lowecin, Poland
250 m²
€ 323,336
I recommend the offer to sell real estate located in Jasin at 21 Łowacińska Street, ( Swarzę…
9 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
645 m²
€ 571,392
3 room house
Lubon, Poland
83 m²
€ 84,123
I offer for sale a house with an area of 82.9 m2 with a plot of 300 m2 in Luboń near Poznań.…
5 room house
Mieczewo, Poland
203 m²
€ 308,453
If you are looking for a home in a quiet area, you've come to the right place! We are please…
6 room house
Mrowino, Poland
224 m²
€ 297,668
N A S P R Z E D A Ż A spacious detached house at ul. Jodłowa in Rokietnica near Poznań. Plot…
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
188 m²
€ 280,196
Here is a house that will meet your expectations: well built and perfectly located – walk to…
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
180 m²
€ 193,915
— Open day February 19, 10-13 — — Free standing one-story house — Łódź near Stęszew — for fi…
7 room house
Msciszewo, Poland
232 m²
€ 271,784
3 room house
Plewiska, Poland
140 m²
€ 172,345
Good morning, if you came across this ad, it means you are looking for your „ new place ” ho…
4 room house
Tulce, Poland
176 m²
€ 299,825
— Zalasewo — detached house — two-seater garage — The subject of the sale is a two-storey de…
