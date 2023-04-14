Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Poznań County, Poland

146 properties total found
4 room housein Koninko, Poland
4 room house
Koninko, Poland
117 m²
€ 204,916
3 room housein Mrowino, Poland
3 room house
Mrowino, Poland
75 m²
€ 120,146
2 room apartmentin Glinka Duchowna, Poland
2 room apartment
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,966
I recommend the offer to sell the apartment to the newly created TARASY KOSTRZYNA estate loc…
2 room apartmentin Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
39 m²
€ 71,613
Ladies and Gentlemen, You are entered when searching for a place to live or to invest, which…
5 room housein Lubon, Poland
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 208,152
I present for sale a single-family house with an area of utility 122.86 m2 and a plot of 563…
4 room apartmentin Czerwonak, Poland
4 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
77 m²
€ 92,536
I recommend for sale a 4-room apartment with an area of 77.21 m2 with balcony and basement, …
6 room housein Pecna, Poland
6 room house
Pecna, Poland
249 m²
€ 275,882
Offer in preparation I offer a detached house with a large developed garden for sale. The ho…
3 room housein Lusowo, Poland
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 163,933
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…
4 room housein Kiekrz, Poland
4 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
120 m²
€ 299,825
Free standing for sale up to a total area of 120m2. An undoubted advantage of the offer is a…
4 room housein Rumianek, Poland
4 room house
Rumianek, Poland
130 m²
€ 172,345
5 room housein Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
150 m²
€ 183,346
I recommend the offer of a 5-room twin located in Tarnów Podgórny, on Rolna Street. A large,…
3 room apartmentin Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
52 m²
€ 86,280
Good morning! I recommend for sale a furnished three-room apartment with a garden in Mosina …
4 room housein Borowiec, Poland
4 room house
Borowiec, Poland
90 m²
€ 131,578
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a comfortable, atmospheric terraced house. A we…
3 room apartmentin Kleszczewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
61 m²
€ 105,478
New 3-room apartment with kitchenette and balcony. The apartment will be finished and ready …
4 room housein Mosina, Poland
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
171 m²
€ 133,735
For sale a detached house in a quiet and peaceful town near Poznań. LOCATION: Radzewice ( Th…
3 room apartmentin Tulce, Poland
3 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
50 m²
€ 85,202
For sale a three-room apartment in a new housing estate in Kruszewnia, Swarzędz commune. PRI…
9 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
9 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
270 m²
€ 248,056
For sale a detached house ideally suited to private doctor's / dental offices or a beauty cl…
4 room housein Mrowino, Poland
4 room house
Mrowino, Poland
90 m²
€ 172,345
For sale: a comfortable semi-detached house with an area of 90 m2, 4 rooms, plot of 251 m2 i…
3 room apartmentin Biedrusko, Poland
3 room apartment
Biedrusko, Poland
65 m²
€ 119,283
I recommend the offer of a 3-room apartment located in Biedrusko, at Wojsowa Street. The pla…
5 room housein Debogora, Poland
5 room house
Debogora, Poland
328 m²
€ 213,544
I invite you to see the house in an interesting location – near the forest, and at the same …
2 room apartmentin Lubon, Poland
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
51 m²
€ 94,909
I am pleased to present you a 2-room apartment that can easily be adapted to 3 rooms now or …
4 room apartmentin Bogucin, Poland
4 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
87 m²
€ 107,635
I recommend for sale a 4-room apartment with an area of 86.8 m2 with a balcony and a large b…
2 room apartmentin Bogucin, Poland
2 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
49 m²
€ 86,065
2 room apartmentin Batorowo, Poland
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,945
I heartily recommend the offer of a 2 – peaceful apartment located in Poznań on Friday – peo…
2 room apartmentin Lubon, Poland
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
53 m²
€ 101,164
I recommend the offer of 2 – peaceful apartment located on Poznań Friday – people. Władysław…
3 room housein Dopiewo, Poland
3 room house
Dopiewo, Poland
80 m²
€ 58,024
I am pleased to present you a spacious plot of the GDPR in a forested Sierosław with an area…
4 room housein Mosina, Poland
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
104 m²
€ 86,065
In preparation. I offer for sale a house in the center of Mosina. Several dozen meters from …
4 room housein Walerianowo, Poland
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
110 m²
€ 150,775
I offer for sale half a twin for introduction by the lake in Łódź near Stęszew. The house ha…
8 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
8 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
620 m²
€ 1,054,779
A beautiful, exclusive house with an area of about 620m2 with a winter garden and swimming p…
7 room housein Baranowo, Poland
7 room house
Baranowo, Poland
305 m²
€ 429,245

Properties features in Poznań County, Poland

