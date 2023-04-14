UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Poznań County
Residential properties for sale in Poznań County, Poland
gmina Komorniki
26
gmina Mosina
21
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
17
Mosina
11
gmina Kornik
10
gmina Suchy Las
9
Lubon
9
Swarzedz
9
gmina Kleszczewo
8
gmina Rokietnica
8
gmina Czerwonak
6
gmina Pobiedziska
6
gmina Kostrzyn
5
gmina Murowana Goslina
5
gmina Steszew
3
gmina Dopiewo
2
gmina Buk
1
Puszczykowo
1
Steszew
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
146 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Koninko, Poland
117 m²
€ 204,916
3 room house
Mrowino, Poland
75 m²
€ 120,146
2 room apartment
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,966
I recommend the offer to sell the apartment to the newly created TARASY KOSTRZYNA estate loc…
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
39 m²
€ 71,613
Ladies and Gentlemen, You are entered when searching for a place to live or to invest, which…
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 208,152
I present for sale a single-family house with an area of utility 122.86 m2 and a plot of 563…
4 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
77 m²
€ 92,536
I recommend for sale a 4-room apartment with an area of 77.21 m2 with balcony and basement, …
6 room house
Pecna, Poland
249 m²
€ 275,882
Offer in preparation I offer a detached house with a large developed garden for sale. The ho…
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 163,933
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…
4 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
120 m²
€ 299,825
Free standing for sale up to a total area of 120m2. An undoubted advantage of the offer is a…
4 room house
Rumianek, Poland
130 m²
€ 172,345
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
150 m²
€ 183,346
I recommend the offer of a 5-room twin located in Tarnów Podgórny, on Rolna Street. A large,…
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
52 m²
€ 86,280
Good morning! I recommend for sale a furnished three-room apartment with a garden in Mosina …
4 room house
Borowiec, Poland
90 m²
€ 131,578
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a comfortable, atmospheric terraced house. A we…
3 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
61 m²
€ 105,478
New 3-room apartment with kitchenette and balcony. The apartment will be finished and ready …
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
171 m²
€ 133,735
For sale a detached house in a quiet and peaceful town near Poznań. LOCATION: Radzewice ( Th…
3 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
50 m²
€ 85,202
For sale a three-room apartment in a new housing estate in Kruszewnia, Swarzędz commune. PRI…
9 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
270 m²
€ 248,056
For sale a detached house ideally suited to private doctor's / dental offices or a beauty cl…
4 room house
Mrowino, Poland
90 m²
€ 172,345
For sale: a comfortable semi-detached house with an area of 90 m2, 4 rooms, plot of 251 m2 i…
3 room apartment
Biedrusko, Poland
65 m²
€ 119,283
I recommend the offer of a 3-room apartment located in Biedrusko, at Wojsowa Street. The pla…
5 room house
Debogora, Poland
328 m²
€ 213,544
I invite you to see the house in an interesting location – near the forest, and at the same …
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
51 m²
€ 94,909
I am pleased to present you a 2-room apartment that can easily be adapted to 3 rooms now or …
4 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
87 m²
€ 107,635
I recommend for sale a 4-room apartment with an area of 86.8 m2 with a balcony and a large b…
2 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
49 m²
€ 86,065
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,945
I heartily recommend the offer of a 2 – peaceful apartment located in Poznań on Friday – peo…
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
53 m²
€ 101,164
I recommend the offer of 2 – peaceful apartment located on Poznań Friday – people. Władysław…
3 room house
Dopiewo, Poland
80 m²
€ 58,024
I am pleased to present you a spacious plot of the GDPR in a forested Sierosław with an area…
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
104 m²
€ 86,065
In preparation. I offer for sale a house in the center of Mosina. Several dozen meters from …
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
110 m²
€ 150,775
I offer for sale half a twin for introduction by the lake in Łódź near Stęszew. The house ha…
8 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
620 m²
€ 1,054,779
A beautiful, exclusive house with an area of about 620m2 with a winter garden and swimming p…
7 room house
Baranowo, Poland
305 m²
€ 429,245
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Poznań County, Poland
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map