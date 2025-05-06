Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Poznań County, Poland

gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
10
gmina Swarzedz
10
gmina Czerwonak
9
gmina Mosina
8
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
100 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mosina, Poland
2 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
I recommend for sale a well located, attractive 2-room apartment on Poznań Piąkow. The 44.8 …
$118,881
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kleszczewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Kleszczevo Park is an investment that will meet even the most demanding residents with its f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Mosina, Poland
Apartment
Mosina, Poland
Area 1 105 m²
For sale a unique construction site with an area of 1105 m2, located in Mosina, at M.Dąbrows…
$131,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Paledzie, Poland
Apartment
Paledzie, Poland
Area 105 m²
An exceptional project, which offers modern houses in twin buildings, ideal for those lookin…
$171,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
***SIDES ON ENJOYED STANDARD** *Finally a project giving man space, extra spacious, non-clau…
$268,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
5 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
Hurry! – these are the last large apartments in this elite location# 3 large balconies# cent…
$509,534
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
3 room apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
I recommend for sale 3 bedroom apartment with area of approx. 66m2 located on the 4th floor …
$131,931
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 297 m²
Hey,
$449,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Puszczykowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Puszczykowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Do you dream of a unique apartment in a prestigious location with fantastic views of gardens…
$166,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Looking for an apartment for your family? You got it right! I recommend that you buy a 74 me…
$190,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
4 room apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
I am pleased to present a functional and well-maintained 4-room apartment of 73 m2 located o…
$177,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Owinska, Poland
Apartment
Owinska, Poland
Area 85 m²
Stay in a modern private and enjoy a garden or terrace overlooking a picturesque pond. Singl…
$155,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
3 room apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Do you dream of buying an apartment near the city near nature? Do you dream of a place that …
$147,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Apartment
Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Area 188 m²
For sale a large twin house of about 190 m2 on a 365 m2 plot in the village of Siekierki Wie…
$259,104
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznań County, Poland
Apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Area 497 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of 497 m2 construction land. The…
$215,479
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
Apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 206 m²
For sale, a house in a free-standing building located in Murowana Goślina on Os. Green Hills…
$198,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Batorowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
I am pleased to present a spacious and bright apartment of 63.10 m2 which located on the 4th…
$166,302
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gowarzewo, Poland
Apartment
Gowarzewo, Poland
Area 115 m²
It is my pleasure to present to you the offer to sell a comfortable, climatic home in twin b…
$301,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pozegowo, Poland
Apartment
Pozegowo, Poland
Area 128 m²
EXCEPTIONAL IMMUNITY – FOR SALE HOME AND STAMATOLOGICAL DEPARTMENT!
$214,157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
I present to you a spacious 3-bedroom apartment with an area of 72.6 m2 (69.6 m2), located o…
$150,703
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Rokietnica, Poland
Apartment
Rokietnica, Poland
Area 106 m²
The Green Hill settlement Napachanie is a complex of 20 buildings (40 premises) in the twin …
$198,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Radzewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Radzewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
We present a unique apartment in Radzew. The property in the four-local building, located in…
$102,848
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Owinska, Poland
3 room apartment
Owinska, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of 3-bedroom apartment in the village of Owińska
$118,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Trzebaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Trzebaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
I am pleased to invite you to take a look at the offer of sale of a spacious, comfortable an…
$145,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Rogierowko, Poland
Apartment
Rogierowko, Poland
Area 600 m²
Come on in
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Zalasewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Zalasewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
We present for sale a well-maintained and spacious apartment located on the 3rd (last) floor…
$124,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Daszewice, Poland
Apartment
Daszewice, Poland
Area 1 500 m²
Discover your own kingdom in the heart of nature, just 15 km from the center of Poznań. We p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Steszewko, Poland
Apartment
Steszewko, Poland
Area 187 m²
virtual walk https://sb360.online/5g0f08 Price 797 000.0zł is on offer only MLS after prepar…
$210,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Skorzewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Skorzewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Attractive 2-room apartment with garden in Skórzew!
$145,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
2-room apartment near the center of | Grunwald, Bukowska
$171,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Poznań County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go