Residential properties for sale in Mosina, Poland

apartments
6
houses
3
9 properties total found
House in Mosina, Poland
House
Mosina, Poland
Area 184 m²
It is my pleasure to present to you the beautiful House on a quiet settlement of single-fami…
$223,604
Apartment in Mosina, Poland
Apartment
Mosina, Poland
Area 1 105 m²
For sale a unique construction site with an area of 1105 m2, located in Mosina, at M.Dąbrows…
$131,160
3 room apartment in Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Announcement of Sale of Apartments – Mosina, 2 Jana Cybisa Street
$134,057
2 room apartment in Mosina, Poland
2 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
I recommend for sale a well located, attractive 2-room apartment on Poznań Piąkow. The 44.8 …
$119,031
Apartment in Mosina, Poland
Apartment
Mosina, Poland
Area 658 m²
For sale we offer a service building with an existing, prosperous restaurant. The 658.40 m2 …
$790,118
Apartment in Pozegowo, Poland
Apartment
Pozegowo, Poland
Area 128 m²
EXCEPTIONAL IMMUNITY – FOR SALE HOME AND STAMATOLOGICAL DEPARTMENT!
$213,332
House in Mosina, Poland
House
Mosina, Poland
Area 164 m²
I invite you to purchase property in Mosin, just outside Poznań, on Jasna Street! It's a hou…
Price on request
House in Mosina, Poland
House
Mosina, Poland
Area 194 m²
It is my pleasure to present to you an attractive, free-standing house located in Mosin (Kow…
$201,480
3 room apartment in Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Looking for an apartment for your family? You got it right! I recommend that you buy a 74 me…
$189,365
