  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Poznań County, Poland

gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
21
gmina Mosina
12
gmina Kornik
8
gmina Swarzedz
7
102 properties total found
House in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
House
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Area 109 m²
LOCATION: Tarnowo Podgórne is a commune town, the seat of one of the richest and best munici…
$352,963
House in Puszczykowo, Poland
House
Puszczykowo, Poland
Area 350 m²
You want to live in a picturesque environment of forests and lakes, in a fantastic garden to…
$608,101
House in Radzewice, Poland
House
Radzewice, Poland
Area 215 m²
D O M
Price on request
House in Lusowko, Poland
House
Lusowko, Poland
Area 109 m²
House in development state in Rozalin Settlement in Lusówek
$224,468
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 12 700 m²
I offer for sale a land of 1.27 ha located in Mrowina, in the municipality of Rokietnica. It…
$219,445
House in Gortatowo, Poland
House
Gortatowo, Poland
Area 84 m²
For sale a separate premises in a two-local single-family house (two separate perpetual book…
$224,733
House in Gowarzewo, Poland
House
Gowarzewo, Poland
Area 870 m²
We invite you to discover a unique residence located about 15km from the centre of Poznań, w…
Price on request
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 213 m²
Single family home Usage area: 314 m2 Year of construction: 1969 Description: Location: The …
Price on request
House in Radzewo, Poland
House
Radzewo, Poland
Area 197 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a free-standing house on a large plot…
$165,662
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 150 m²
Looking for a comfortable home with space for the whole family in a quiet area? Or are you l…
$310,660
House in Blazejewo, Poland
House
Blazejewo, Poland
Area 110 m²
FOR SALE A beautiful idyllic house located in Błażejewo, in the municipality of Kórnik, just…
$256,195
House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 180 m²
House in Gruszczyn for sale!!! The house is located on Łąkowa Street in Gruszczyno, Subpozna…
Price on request
House in Kornik, Poland
House
Kornik, Poland
Area 205 m²
For sale a large apartment house with an office in Kórnik, just 15 minutes away from :Poznania
$330,225
House in Kostrzyn, Poland
House
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 105 m²
If your priority is to have a house in the city, at an affordable price, we have an offer th…
$152,025
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 257 m²
I invite you to a unique property surrounded by bronze, among the single-family buildings lo…
$1,11M
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 154 m²
A SALE OF THE HOUSE FREEDOM IN THE LUBLE OF KNOWLEDGE! For sale we offer a free-standing, gr…
$290,831
House in Kozieglowy, Poland
House
Kozieglowy, Poland
Area 220 m²
Ladies and gentlemen, It is my pleasure to present to you a 1980 free-standing house in Kozi…
$370,122
House in Mosina, Poland
House
Mosina, Poland
Area 184 m²
RESERVATION It is my pleasure to present to you the beautiful House on a quiet settlement of…
$224,794
House in Wiorek, Poland
House
Wiorek, Poland
Area 313 m²
A unique, free-standing house in Wiórek near Poznań is sold. The main assets of the property…
$713,857
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 200 m²
I invite you to get acquainted with the unique offer of a house located in Przeźmierów 10 km…
$475,905
House in Zielatkowo, Poland
House
Zielatkowo, Poland
Area 120 m²
A COLLEGE, STULTING HOUSE ON A BIG, WRONG WORK!!!
$158,371
House in Wieckowice, Poland
House
Wieckowice, Poland
Area 774 m²
Property with a pond and three buildings and a gazebo at 4 Przylesie Street in Drwęsa (Dopie…
$1,19M
House in Rybojedzko, Poland
House
Rybojedzko, Poland
Area 1 247 m²
Free-standing house for sale in the picturesque village Rybojedzko Do you dream about your o…
$211,249
House in Witobel, Poland
House
Witobel, Poland
Area 177 m²
We invite you to present a comfortable single family house located in the picturesque villag…
$356,929
House in Baranowo, Poland
House
Baranowo, Poland
Area 350 m²
The Real Estate Office presents an eight-room house for sale!
$343,445
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 152 m²
For sale functional and well-maintained free-standing house – Luboń, ul. Akacywa I have the …
$317,006
House in Pobiedziska, Poland
House
Pobiedziska, Poland
Area 200 m²
Home in Passive Energy Characteristics – Oasis for Family and Business What? Ideal property …
$259,104
House in Kiekrz, Poland
House
Kiekrz, Poland
Area 248 m²
Comfortable free-standing house with garden in Kiekrz
$369,884
House in Blazejewo, Poland
House
Blazejewo, Poland
Area 70 m²
Offer of house with plot in Błażejewo – Przylesie Settlement
$171,590
House in Dachowa, Poland
House
Dachowa, Poland
Area 182 m²
Comfortable and modern house in convenient location
$393,944
