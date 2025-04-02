Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Puszczykowo, Poland

4 properties total found
Apartment in Puszczykowo, Poland
Apartment
Puszczykowo, Poland
Area 140 m²
Do you want to live in the picturesque surroundings of forests and lakes, in a fantastic gar…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Puszczykowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Puszczykowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Do you dream of a unique apartment in a prestigious location with fantastic views of gardens…
$162,738
House in Puszczykowo, Poland
House
Puszczykowo, Poland
Area 500 m²
For sale beautiful mansions located on the edge of the forest with its own old tree and rich…
$696,154
House in Puszczykowo, Poland
House
Puszczykowo, Poland
Area 230 m²
!! OFFER AVAILABLE ONLY AT OUR !!!
$555,375
