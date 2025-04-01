Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Pobiedziska
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

apartments
3
houses
5
8 properties total found
House in Biskupice, Poland
House
Biskupice, Poland
Area 138 m²
Key property information:
$201,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Zlotniczki, Poland
House
Zlotniczki, Poland
Area 472 m²
Welcome to. get acquainted with the offer of house sales in the development state on a large…
$230,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Glowna, Poland
House
Glowna, Poland
Area 200 m²
Home in Passive Energy Characteristics – Oasis for Family and Business What? Ideal property …
$253,977
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Czachurki, Poland
House
Czachurki, Poland
Area 183 m²
Are you looking for peace and quiet from the city noise? Are you a lover of nature's proximi…
$388,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kolata, Poland
Apartment
Kolata, Poland
Area 187 m²
virtual walk https://sb360.online/5g0f08 Price 797 000.0zł is on offer only MLS after prepar…
$206,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Glowna, Poland
2 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
I would like to present an offer of a unique apartment on the Poznań Friday. Design and inte…
$160,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Pobiedziska, Poland
House
Pobiedziska, Poland
Area 168 m²
Sell modern, single-family free-standing house located in Pobiedziska (Letnisko) at Owsiana Street
$362,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Glowna, Poland
3 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Completed underkey, ready for introduction, located in a well-connected part of the city
$201,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes