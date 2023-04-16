Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Piaseczno County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
8
gmina Lesznowola
7
gmina Piaseczno
6
Piaseczno
1
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room townhousein Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Jozefoslaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 3
€ 136,853
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno, 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Area 109.16…
4 room housein Jozefoslaw, Poland
4 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 109 m²
€ 150,157
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno , 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Located in…
3 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
3 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 279,058
Dom na sprzedaż umeblowany na granicy z Warszawa Nowa Wola Piaseczno Dom na sprzedaż umeb…
9 room housein Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 296 m² Number of floors 1
€ 600,907
For sale house 296 sq.m. 10 rooms Warsaw suburb Piaseczno, st. Tadeusza Kosciuszki It is …
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Bielawa, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 638,807
For sale 2-storey house (bliźniak) 250 sq.m 9 rooms in the suburbs of Warsaw, Konstancin-Jez…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Kepa Okrzewska, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kepa Okrzewska, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 226 m² Number of floors 1
€ 668,121
For sale modern smart house 226.38 sq.m 4 rooms Warszawa, Wilanów district, Kępa Okrz…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Czarnow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Czarnow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 395 m² Number of floors 2
€ 688,043
For sale 2-storey house 395.14 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. ks. Marka T…
5 room housein Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 231,194
7 room housein Bielawa, Poland
7 room house
Bielawa, Poland
7 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,398,030
Nowoczesny i komfortowy dom zlokalizowany na prestiżowym osiedlu "Konstancja" tuz obok szkoł…
6 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
6 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
6 Number of rooms 355 m²
€ 1,004,052
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,346
Polish version below // Розмовляємо україньскою мовою // Мы говорим на русском Property: ha…
4 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
4 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 182 m² Number of floors 2
€ 196,595
We speak English // НЕ ПОТРІБНИЙ ДОЗВІЛ МСВ ПОЛЬЩІ // НЕ НУЖНО РАЗРЕШЕНИЕ МВД ПОЛЬШИ Offer …
3 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
3 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,792
Polish version below ** Розмовляємо українською ** Мы говорим на русском Property: half of …
9 room housein Bielawa, Poland
9 room house
Bielawa, Poland
9 Number of rooms 438 m²
€ 905,458
5 room housein Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 257,351
4 room housein Bielawa, Poland
4 room house
Bielawa, Poland
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 299,807
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Zgorzala, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Zgorzala, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 216,633
Ssemi detached house in Zgorzała next to Piaseczno || approx. 130 m2, 3 floors || garden app…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 177 m² Number of floors 2
€ 403,039
Semi-detached house in Konstancin Jeziorna || near 177 m2, 2 floors || privat garden near 25…
5 room housein Gloskow, Poland
5 room house
Gloskow, Poland
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 301,819
5 room housein Loziska, Poland
5 room house
Loziska, Poland
5 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 306,785
145M2 SURFACE BLISTER ON 500M2 SEVEN: An intimate housing estate consisting of 17 building…
9 room housein Bielawa, Poland
9 room house
Bielawa, Poland
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 643,881

Properties features in Piaseczno County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir