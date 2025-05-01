Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piaseczno County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

gmina Piaseczno
34
Piaseczno
20
gmina Konstancin Jeziorna
8
gmina Lesznowola
8
Show more
64 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
TOP TOP
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-room apartment with a balcony in Piaseczno, ul. Albatrosów 8, 54 m². The apartmen…
$168,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish 2-room apartment of 62 m² with a mezzanine in the center of Piaseczno is for sale. T…
$178,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Last House in this Project! Estate of terraced houses. The houses comprise three storeys.…
$254,083
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mysiadlo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The proposed house is two storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2, a…
$345,997
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chylice, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Chylice, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a unique apartment in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Chylice, on Dworska street. A chic prope…
$340,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Przypki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Przypki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
The homestead is located in Pshivki near Tarchin. The advertisement concerns an apartment in…
$217,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Tarczyn, Poland
3 bedroom house
Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located in Pshivki, near Tarchin. The houses were put into operation, which are…
$198,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment of 47.03 m² on Tukanów Street, on the border of Piaseczno and Star…
$184,782
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Julianow, Poland
2 room apartment
Julianow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 62 m² in Piaseczno in a house built in 2006. The apartment…
$177,578
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale is a cozy apartment of 59 m² in the Galeria Park housing estate at Obrzeżna 5C in W…
$302,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern apartment close to nature - 1.8 km from the border of Warsaw!   Nowo -Salt Millet
$142,383
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Grzedy, Poland
4 bedroom house
Grzedy, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Osiedle Zielona Aleja – Modern Homes with Gardens in a Green Area near Warsaw We invite y…
$206,401
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
Willa Karolina VIII is a comfortable single-storey house with the possibility of adapting th…
$519,508
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
3 room apartment
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-room apartment with 2 terraces and a loggia in the very center of Piaseczno,…
$225,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
A cozy 2-room apartment of 48.4 m² is for sale in Piaseczno on Albatrosów Street. The apartm…
$159,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Lesznowola, Poland
3 bedroom house
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
The houses are being build with a focus on high-quality materials, so you can be sure that y…
$205,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Продается шикарный дом в Варшаве с большим участком земли Konstancin-Jeziorna. Дом построен …
$2,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Katy, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Katy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE on a plot of 310m2 (full ownership of the plot - not a share in the plot!) - …
$195,840
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Zamienie, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Zamienie, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 1/2/3/4/5 room apartments from 26.1m2 to 104.29m2 in a new housing estate near Moko…
$93,273
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
$949,946
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
6 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful modern house for sale in the center of Konstancin-Jeziorna 7 roomsThe house is loc…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Bielawa, Poland
3 bedroom house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
A new residential complex of six houses (134.67-178.69 m²) with a garden (204 to 781 m²), lo…
$348,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡 Dreaming of life in silence and comfort, but with a quick access to the city? This is a mo…
$129,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
6 bedroom house in Przypki, Poland
6 bedroom house
Przypki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
A beautiful house, a large garden of 650 m2 directly bordering the forest. The forest park i…
$227,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Julianow, Poland
2 room apartment
Julianow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 62 m² in a house built in 2006, ready for occupancy. The a…
$179,876
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
3 room apartment
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a spacious 3-room apartment of 63.2 m² on the border of Stara Iwiczna and Piasec…
$239,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
5 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/1
New housing estate, Stage II. Construction started in November 2023, ends in Q3 2024. House …
$378,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Wola Prazmowska, Poland
Apartment
Wola Prazmowska, Poland
Description of property LOCATION: For sale a collection of p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$236,533
Leave a request

Property types in Piaseczno County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Piaseczno County, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go