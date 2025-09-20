Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bielawa, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Semi-Detached House 178.69 m² Near Warsaw – Bielawa in shell condition – enter and start t…
$506,213
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Gloskow, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Gloskow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A new house just built and just finished inside close to Warsaw. It has five rooms and a gar…
$317,766
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Katy, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Katy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE on a plot of 310m2 (full ownership of the plot - not a share in the plot!) - …
$195,840
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$236,533
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Last House in this Project! Estate of terraced houses. The houses comprise three storeys.…
$254,083
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Stefanowo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Stefanowo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$196,517
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW ESTATE OF TERRACED AND SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES NEAR WARSAW. THE INTERESTING ARCHITECTURE AN…
$224,654
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mysiadlo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The proposed house is two storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2, a…
$345,997
Properties features in Piaseczno County, Poland

