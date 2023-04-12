Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Montenegro

33 properties total found
3 room townhousein Trojica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
3 room townhousein Budva, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m²
€ 225,000
New townhouses in a residential complex in the village of Lastva near Budva. The center of B…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 518,318
This amazing new development project in Montenegro offers 4 townhomes built in a one buildin…
3 room townhousein Budva, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m²
€ 225,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 210,000
A house of the Townhouse type on the seafront, near the city of Tivat in the town of Kalujer…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 440,000
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Sutomore, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 180,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 600,000
3 room townhousein Bar, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Bar, Montenegro
205 m²
€ 195,000
Two-story house for sale in Shushan. The area of the house is 205m2, the area of the courty…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Koto…
3 room townhousein Bigova, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Bigova, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 395,000
NUM 4577 A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, not far from the cities of …
Townhouse 9 bedroomsin Przno, Montenegro
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 941 In a quiet area of Budva Riviera part of the house (townhouse) for sale, with a t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
72 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 715 Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
131 m²
€ 156,000
NUM 2171 A comfortable townhouse for sale with a beautiful view of the mountains. The town…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
219 m²
€ 245,000
NUM 2901 Comfortable two-storey house for sale with a beautiful view of the city and t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 45,000
NUM 3167 Three-story townhouse for sale in the Susanj, the city of Bar. The house has …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
476 m²
€ 586,000
NUM 2803 Townhouse for sale in Budva. The area of ​​the townhouse is 476 m2. The townh…
3 room townhousein Sutorina, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Sutorina, Montenegro
126 m²
€ 350,000
NUM 3833 Modern townhouse in Lucici, Herceg Novi. The house area is 126 m2 and the pl…
3 room townhousein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 713,437
3 room townhousein Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
180 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 10 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 173,250
PROJECTS BRIEF My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life Model 50 The beautiful piece of land for our …

