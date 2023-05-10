Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

55 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
€ 2,500,000
3 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 071 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
3 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 210,000
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
€ 900,000
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
€ 1,570,000
Villa 6 room villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 507 m²
€ 1,600,000
7 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
€ 530,000
7 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
7 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
€ 530,000
House 1 bathroom in Dobrota, Montenegro
House 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
€ 95,000
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
€ 1,600,000
5 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
€ 670,000
5 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 119 m²
€ 285,000
5 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
5 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 695,000
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,190,000
3 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 1,200,000
2 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 245,000
5 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
3 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 1,150,000
3 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
€ 2,500,000
House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 545,000
5 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
€ 300,000
4 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
€ 700,000
House 3 bathrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
€ 780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 6 room villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 365 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
€ 1,300,000
