Show property on map
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Villas
Villas for sale in Lombardy, Italy
Como
194
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
42
Desenzano del Garda
42
Tremezzina
34
Bergamo
33
Lonato del Garda
31
Sirmione
16
Salo
14
Lecco
10
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
9
Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
7
Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
6
Mantua
4
Casciago
3
Luino
3
Milan
3
San Siro
3
Laveno-Mombello
2
Gravedona ed Uniti
1
Valsolda
1
538 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms
4 bath
565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms
4 bath
565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 3 room villa
Brescia, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 490,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, surrounded by olive groves and vineyar…
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms
552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Villa 3 room villa
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
€ 850,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot of land with …
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
350 m²
€ 450,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot with approved…
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
€ 950,000
In a central area, just a stone's throw from the main services and conveniences that Desenza…
Villa 3 room villa
Valsolda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,700,000
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms
4 bath
473 m²
€ 1,590,000
In the most prestigious area of the city of Lonato del Garda within a prestigious context of…
Villa 4 room villa
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
147 m²
€ 780,000
In Polpenazze del Garda in the characteristic suburb of Picedo, GardaHaus Padenghe offers a …
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
195 m²
€ 525,000
Lonato del Garda, in residential area close to the centre ELEGANT SINGLE VILLA of large dime…
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
270 m²
€ 1,800,000
Garda Haus Padenghe sul Garda offers an exclusive villa under construction with unique lake …
Villa 2 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 950,000
Surrounded by greenery, this modern villa is represented by spacious, well-lit, airy rooms t…
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
€ 970,000
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
Villa 5 room villa
Croce, Italy
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
550 m²
€ 1,950,000
Menaggio..Villa with park and wonderful lake view! The property is located in a dominant po…
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
€ 1,190,000
Desenzano del Garda, in prestigious area, we offer single villa with lake view. The villa is…
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
221 m²
€ 2,200,000
Enchanting plot of approx. 1,100/1,200 sqm with approved project for a lakeside villa soon t…
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 599,000
In Desenzano del Garda, we propose single villa that will soon be completed in a 16-units al…
Villa 2 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 1,200,000
The modern and refined villa stands on a plot of about 1200sqm, in a residential area very c…
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 1,900,000
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
Villa 2 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
€ 649,000
In Moniga del Garda, convenient to the centre and the main services, GardaHaus Padenghe offe…
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
€ 900,000
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 800,000
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
380 m²
€ 1,570,000
In Moniga del Garda, in a quiet and reserved context of only villas a few steps from the lak…
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Search using the map