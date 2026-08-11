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Villas for sale in Laveno Mombello, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ponte, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 359 m²
FP-T731. Вилла на холме Лавено МомбеллоНа первом холме Лавено Момбелло, в нескольких минут о…
$1,15M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Laveno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Laveno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
FP-T975. Изысканная историческая вилла с плавучим докомВ нескольких шагах от набережной Лаве…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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