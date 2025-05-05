Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Milan
4
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
45
Desenzano del Garda
37
Lonato del Garda
15
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This majestic building, built in the 1920s, has a garden of 4,000 sqm, several terraces and …
$7,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 800 m²
A magnificent villa built in 1766 by an aristocratic Austrian family.Located on the border w…
$5,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 410 m²
Villa in the picturesque town of Baveno, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Piedmont. This is…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go