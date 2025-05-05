Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Lombardy, Italy

14 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,70M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,39M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Colico, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Colico, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
$7,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Varenna, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Varenna, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new building…
$2,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of …
$2,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa is…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lavena, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lavena, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
$781,250
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the la…
$849,185
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porlezza, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and se…
$2,49M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sorico, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 453 m²
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. Co…
$882,020
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brescia, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brescia, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Selling a villa in Brescia , with great views of the city. Second floor: entrance hall, lar…
$962,409
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. H…
$962,409
Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

