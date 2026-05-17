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Villas for sale in Maderno, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
ABI-1020А. Новая вилла в Тосколано МадерноПродается новая вилла в Тосколано Мадерно с велико…
$5,27M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
GH-LV03115. Вилла с видом на озеро в стадии строительстваНеповторимая вилла с панорамным вид…
$1,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
$2,57M
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