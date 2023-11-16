UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Indonesia
Residential properties for sale in Indonesia
Bali
306
West Nusa Tenggara
183
Denpasar
24
Ungasan
19
Canggu
12
Jimbaran
11
Kerobokan
9
Pecatu
9
Seminyak
9
Sanur
8
Mataram
6
Ubud
6
Benoa
5
Candidasa
5
Lampung
5
Nusa Dua
5
East Java
3
589 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment that has …
€300,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
263 m²
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
280 m²
€575,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
274 m²
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
235 m²
€700,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
34 m²
€135,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
90 m²
€360,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
91 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Pool
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
4
450 m²
2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
€795,382
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
98 m²
€365,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
3
151 m²
2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
3
110 m²
2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
3
115 m²
1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
€247,423
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
2
315 m²
€294,788
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
2
2
290 m²
€267,152
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
4
3
125 m²
1/1
€426,061
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
45 m²
1/3
€149,237
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
35 m²
2/3
€119,297
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
45 m²
1/3
€132,655
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
33 m²
1/3
€103,360
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
45 m²
2/3
€152,553
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
20 m²
2/3
€64,485
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
1
1
33 m²
€103,176
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
1
1
20 m²
€64,485
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
5
4
500 m²
€1,29M
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
1
1
60 m²
3/10
€137,721
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bali, Indonesia
75 m²
€104,275
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
81 m²
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
1
1
45 m²
🔝Современный комплекс премиум апартаментов в в 200м от пляжа Бату Белиг В комплексе буде…
€165,819
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
1
1
40 m²
Modern complex of premium apartments ⁇ 曹Square of apartments 40 sq.m. WHAT'S NEXT: A uni…
€165,819
Recommend
Search using the map
