  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Indonesia

Residential properties for sale in Indonesia

Bali
306
West Nusa Tenggara
183
Denpasar
24
Ungasan
19
Canggu
12
Jimbaran
11
Kerobokan
9
Pecatu
9
589 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
VIP
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment that has …
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 263 m²
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
€650,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
€700,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
€135,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Pool in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Pool
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
€795,382
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€365,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
€247,423
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 315 m²
€294,788
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€267,152
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
€426,061
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€149,237
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
€119,297
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€132,655
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/3
€103,360
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
€152,553
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
€64,485
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€103,176
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€64,485
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
€1,29M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/10
€137,721
Villa Villa in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa
Bali, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
€104,275
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
€370,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
🔝Современный комплекс премиум апартаментов в в 200м от пляжа Бату Белиг  В комплексе буде…
€165,819
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Modern complex of premium apartments ⁇ 曹Square of apartments 40 sq.m.  WHAT'S NEXT: A uni…
€165,819

