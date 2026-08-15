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Residential properties for sale in Candidasa, Indonesia

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houses
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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Candidasa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We are opening a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of th…
$236,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$808,500
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
$1,90M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
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Villa 1 room in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 room
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$150,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
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