Residential properties for sale in Sawan, Indonesia

4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Security in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Security
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Secure your chance to own a stylish off-plan 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa in the heart of Ker…
$124,456
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Security, with Central water supply in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Security, with Central water supply
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Explore the chance to own a stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom off-plan villa in Kerobokan, Bali.…
$110,187
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Seize the opportunity to own a chic 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom off-plan villa in Kerobokan, Bali.…
$127,396
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Sun, Sand, and Surf: Just 10 Minutes from the Beach Tucked away in Kerobokan, Bali, lies …
$253,644
