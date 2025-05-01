Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Sumatra
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sumatra, Indonesia

Aceh
17
Bukit
17
Riau Islands
10
Lampung
5
32 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
Studio apartment, 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The apartments (c…
$94,033
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
The villa can be used residential housing, but also as a great investment. Therefore, the in…
$264,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 6 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$807,300
Leave a request
Villa in Simpang Tiga Redelong, Indonesia
Villa
Simpang Tiga Redelong, Indonesia
Proposal for Investors🚨My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need t…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villas 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located …
$280,660
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$266,267
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment apartments in a complex 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. T…
$105,547
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Grand 8 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$982,800
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa complex is 500 meters from the ocean. Ocean view from each villa. Location of the …
$297,451
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
4b villa complex with direct ocean view Launch of a new unique project - a complex of 6 vill…
$497,031
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The fortress city, located on a cliff, is a 7-minute drive to the best beach of Bali - Melas…
$705,247
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique conceptual designed villa behind historical world-famous statue GWK. Land lease agre…
$470,164
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
$129,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 4 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$726,570
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lombok, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The villa is part of the amazing 5 stars luxury project. A holiday complex designed for l…
$176,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Grand 10 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$982,800
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
2 villas in 4.5 a land Ocen view villa on big land plot. One-storey villa of 142.2 m2 with a…
$334,349
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa complex is 500 meters from the ocean. Ocean view from each villa. Location of the …
$300,173
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
Private, detached LUXURY villa within walking distance to the famous Padang Beach. 515 sq.m.…
$1,72M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
The first family complex on Bali in Badung. 90% of properties have ocean views Classic townh…
$172,713
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Royal 5 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 3 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$726,570
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$273,175
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$266,267
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Villa next to Melasti Beach Luxury residences near Melasti Beach, in Bukit. A compl…
$479,759
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Royal 1 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Grand 2 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 7 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$807,300
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of designer villas in Mid-Century style with panoramic glazing next to the GWK sta…
$129,535
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
5 stars luxury resort A holiday complex designed for long term living and also short term…
$167,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English

Property types in Sumatra

apartments
houses

Properties features in Sumatra, Indonesia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go