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Residential properties for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

;
apartments
83
houses
49
132 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$72,600
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a 4* hotel residence in Nusa Dua - invest in comfort, relaxation and a stable …
$86,072
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$84,800
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$109,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$72,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$450,000
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
The One Bali — Affordable Hotel Investment Under Wyndham Management The One is a resort-s…
$24,500
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A standalone one-bedroom wellness-style pool villa in the second phase of a managed resort c…
$215,976
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Beautiful Minimalist Villa for Sale in Ungasan, Jimbaran • 11 minutes to Melasti Beach, Unga…
$146,025
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over in early 202…
$105,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The top-floor penthouse inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$125,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$168,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Features : Tanjung Benoa Beach House – Seaside Tranquility with Modern Flair Land Size: 425 …
$944,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bed…
$105,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from…
$90,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in a premium residential cluster highly sought after by foreign residents and expatr…
$162,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$84,800
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International Property Alerts
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over in early 202…
$105,000
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Close
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International Property Alerts
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English
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The top-floor penthouse inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$125,000
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Close
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$109,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in the second phase of a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handi…
$82,375
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The top-floor penthouse inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$125,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Nusa Dua, Bali. Located in a premium residential complex wi…
$766,000
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Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
🔥 SMART-виллвсего в 700 🏡 30 стил📐 💵 🔸 🔸 ✅ 2 вилл✅ Скияка 2%✅ — всего 20% 📌 🎯 •4 ресторана и 2 • •
$95,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A standalone one-bedroom wellness-style pool villa in the second phase of a managed resort c…
$215,976
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, part of the premium OCEANIQ 2 complex. Spacious 242 m…
$838,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in the second phase of a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handi…
$82,375
Leave a request
Close
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International Property Alerts
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A one-bedroom residence inside a boutique hotel-managed building in Nusa Dua, handing over a…
$72,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
🔥 Buy Villa 1BR+ROOFTOP (75 m2) – $178,000! 🔥Exclusive offer - format with a roof terrace in…
$178,000
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ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A top-floor one-bedroom loft apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing ov…
$145,000
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